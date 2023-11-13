Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 599 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

