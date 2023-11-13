Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,467. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

