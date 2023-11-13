Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.64. 1,542,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

