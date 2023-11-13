Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Increased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 345,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 112,727 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

