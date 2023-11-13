Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $58,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

