Pecaut & CO. Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.01. 113,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,118. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

