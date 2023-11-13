Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 797,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,407. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.