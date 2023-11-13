Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.55 on Monday, reaching $277.17. 235,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,754. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $216.55 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.79. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.