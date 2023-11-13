Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

