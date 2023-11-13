Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 18,657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

