5,065 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

