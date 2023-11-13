Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,097 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $326.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.71. The stock has a market cap of $838.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

