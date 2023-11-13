Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

CVX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

