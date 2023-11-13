Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 157,131 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,131 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott International worth $79,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.42. 127,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.