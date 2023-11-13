Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $65.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. 608,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

