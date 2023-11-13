Resources Connection, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.69. 7,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.