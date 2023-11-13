Morgan Stanley Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $82.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 372,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

