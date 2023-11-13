Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$34.06. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,406. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.37.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

