Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 101,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

