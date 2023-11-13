Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 94,265 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $243.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

