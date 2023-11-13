Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,675,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $105,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

