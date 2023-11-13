Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $343,170,000.

IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

