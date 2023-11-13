Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 4,829 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

IWR stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

