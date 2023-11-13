Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

