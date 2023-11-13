Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

IWD opened at $150.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

