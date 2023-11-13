Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 4,918,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,791,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

