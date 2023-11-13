Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

