Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.53 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

