Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $286,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

