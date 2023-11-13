Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.54 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.