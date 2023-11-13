Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

