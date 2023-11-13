AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,823,502 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $146,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.79. 366,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.