Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

