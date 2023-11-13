TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,103 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $232,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,459. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

