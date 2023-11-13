LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Cut by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 143,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

