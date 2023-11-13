Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $103,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.78 on Monday, hitting $671.65. The stock had a trading volume of 189,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

