IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 187,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 463,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,641. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.