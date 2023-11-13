Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

DIS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.82. 4,122,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206,982. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.