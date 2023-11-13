Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 258,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

