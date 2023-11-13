AGF Management Ltd. Has $154.01 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,582 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Enbridge worth $154,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,063. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

