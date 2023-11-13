Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.00. 37,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

