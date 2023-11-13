CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,397,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $96,638,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,698. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

