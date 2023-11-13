Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 6,583 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,463 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,944. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

