Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,330 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $270,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.65 on Monday, hitting $282.14. The company had a trading volume of 596,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,495. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

