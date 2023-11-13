Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 610,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

