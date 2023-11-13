Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $67.22. 332,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

