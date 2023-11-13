Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ingles Markets worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. 7,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

