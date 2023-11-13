Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 143,159 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 961.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $78,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $533.39. 30,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.16. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $535.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

