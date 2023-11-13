General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90,128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Motors were worth $87,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

