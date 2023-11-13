Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 370.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 478,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

